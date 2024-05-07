Houma man arrested on various narcotics related charges

On May 6, 2024 the Houma Police Department concluded an extended narcotics investigation with the execution of a search warrant and arrest of William Harris for various narcotics related charges.

The Houma Police Department, assisted by the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Department and the Louisiana State Police, executed a search warrant at 1057 Lafayette Street, Apartment #2. The search warrant was conducted without incident and the suspect William Harris, 37 years old, was taken into custody.

As a result of the search warrant, over 17 grams of crack cocaine was recovered, along with approximately $3,000 cash, over 12 grams of marijuana and one handgun.

William Harris was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice complex for the charges of 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drug Offenses, Clandestine Laboratory for the Unlawful Manufacturing of CDS, Possession With the Intent to Distribute CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

We would also like to thank the listed agencies for their assistance in safely concluding this investigation.