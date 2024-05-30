Houma man arrested on weapons, drug charges after allegedly threatening a driver with a firearm

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a motor vehicle incident, which ended in an innocent driver being threatened with a firearm. Devan John Dasch, 31, was arrested on numerous felony related offenses for his involvement in the incident.

On May 23rd, shortly before 12:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division learned of a traffic incident, after reports surfaced of a driver pointing a weapon at another, during the encounter. The caller provided Deputies with information of a male suspect who pointed a weapon at him on at least two occasions, in the incident. The caller provided a description of the driver and vehicle, which led Authorities to an address in the 200 block of Inglewood Way.

When Deputies arrived, they immediately observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved, as well as a male subject standing near the vehicle, who also matched the description provided. Deputies approached the male and identified him as Devan Dasch, 31, of Houma. A preliminary view of the interior of the vehicle revealed a weapon on the front passenger seat, which matched the description of the weapon used in the crime. Devan Dasch was immediately taken into custody, in connection with the investigation. As Deputies searched Dasch, they located illegal narcotics in his possession in the form of Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and other contraband.

After the discovery of evidence, Criminal Patrol personnel obtained search warrants for the vehicle and residence linked to Dasch. During a search of the vehicle, Authorities located at least two operable “3D” printed firearms, numerous “3D” printed firearm parts, equipment used to “3D” print firearms, along with multiple boxes of “3D” printing filament.

Through further investigation, Investigators linked Dasch to an additional residence in the 700 block of Winrock Drive, where a separate search warrant was obtained for the property. After a search was completed, Investigators located an additional firearm on the property.

Devan J. Dasch was subsequently arrested for charges of Aggravated assault with a firearm, Illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of CDS II, Possession of CDS I, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, along with additional unrelated arrest warrants related to narcotics and weapons possession. Dasch was booked at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $413,100 bond by local judges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and Investigators believe additional charges are likely. Any additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Criminal Patrol Division, as well as the assistance provided by Investigators of the Criminal Intelligence Unit. Sheriff Soignet said, “This is an extremely concerning case, and I believe our personnel did an incredible job in dealing with the potentially dangerous circumstances. I am grateful that the incident was reported by the concerned citizen, but this is a case that could have ended very differently. Today, Terrebonne Parish is a safer place because of the courage of our residents, and swift actions of our brave Law Enforcement community.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY