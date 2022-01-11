Houma Man Booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail for First Degree Rape

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Monday night, Jan. 10, 2022, Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to a complaint regarding sexual abuse of a minor child. The suspect called the Sheriff’s Office and wanted to confess to a crime that occurred several years ago.

Deputies made contact with the suspect who was identified as Jonathan Breaux, age 41, of Houma. Breaux informed deputies that he was dating a woman who was the mother of a minor child (boy), under the age of 10, when the incident occurred. Breaux explained the details of what occurred while he was babysitting the child.

This information that Breaux provided was researched and the parent of the minor child was located. The mother verified that she was dating Breaux and that there were times when he babysat her child but was not aware of the sexual abuse.

After further investigation Jonathan Breaux, age 41, 3601 Thomas Dr. Houma, La. was arrested for first degree rape and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Breaux remains in jail on a 1 million dollar bond.