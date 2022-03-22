Houma Man Charged with First-Degree Rape & Sexual Battery of Juveniles Under 12

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit arrested a 31-year-old male for two counts of First-Degree Rape and two counts of Sexual Battery.

Sheriff Soignet advised that on March 18, 2022, family members reported to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies that Alaric Wiseman (residing in Houma, LA) had inappropriately touched and raped multiple children under the age of 12 years old. After further investigation, Alaric Wiseman was arrested for two counts of First-Degree Rape and two counts of Sexual Battery. Sheriff Soignet advised that his bond is set at $600,000.

Sheriff Soignet advised that this is still under investigation and more criminal charges may follow. Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this investigation contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.