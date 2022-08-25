Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to a Houma residence and spoke with a 10-year-old victim and her grandmother, who reported the abuse. Deputies learned that the abuse took place starting in 2020 and identified Jeffrey James Falgout as the perpetrator. The victim and grandmother confirmed that Falgout was a friend of the family at the time of the incident.

As the investigation continued, Terrebonne Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) were called in to complete the investigation and interviewed the victim and relatives. During the investigation into Falgout, SVU Detectives learned that he was arrested in 2020 for Molestation of a Juvenile charges, in a separate and unrelated case, where the victim was under the age of 13. SVU Detectives conducted a review and found striking similarities in both investigations.

During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Jeffrey James Falgout, who was brought in for questioning. Jeffrey James Falgout was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, and later released on a $10,000 Surety Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are unknown. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, I ask for privacy for the victims and family, as we continue to work through the investigation. Our Detectives are working to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation and will do what is needed to make sure this offender is brought to justice.”