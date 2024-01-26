Houma Man Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a traffic stop investigation. Julius A. Coleman Sr, 39, was arrested for traffic and narcotics-related offenses, in connection with the incident.

On January 25th, shortly before 8:30pm, members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Lafayette Street, after witnessing the driver commit a traffic related violation. As Authorities attempted to make contact, the driver fled the area on foot, leading Agents on a brief foot chase, where he was quickly apprehended in the 1300 block of Lafayette Street. Agents identified the driver as Julius Coleman Sr, who was found to be in possession of crack cocaine at the time of his apprehension.

Further investigation of the incident led to Agents discovering multiple types of illegal narcotics within the vehicle, in the form of Marijuana and prescription-based pills, along with items of drug paraphernalia.

Agents arrested Coleman at the scene, who was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, and booked on charges of Turn signal violation, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (2 counts), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (2 counts), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting an officer by flight. Coleman remains jailed on a $70,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Narcotics Division in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident is another example of how proactive Law Enforcement tactics can have a positive impact in our community. I am proud to work with such a tremendous group of motivated men and women, who dedicate their lives to making our community a safer place.”