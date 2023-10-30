Houma man jailed on Rape charges during SVU Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent arrest of a Houma man on charges in a sexually motivated domestic violence incident, after a victim came forward. Andrew William Melancon, 34, now faces charges of First-Degree Rape and Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, in connection with the investigation.

The Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into an incident, that was reported on October 26th, identifying Andrew Melancon as the perpetrator. Detectives were able to speak with the victim, who provided graphic details substantiating the actions of Melancon. Detectives reviewed evidence associated with the investigation, which led to an arrest warrant being obtained for Melancon’s arrest. Detectives also determined that Melancon currently have three additional outstanding warrants, for unrelated charges.

Authorities apprehended Melancon at his place of employment without incident and was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Andrew Melancon remains jailed on a $40,700 total bond by local judges.

The victim is recovering from minor physical injuries suffered during the attack.

Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Detectives are working closely with the victim and family to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation. As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and those affected by this investigation. Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY