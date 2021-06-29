Houma man pulls gun on victim following traffic accident, police say

On 6-26-21 shortly after 12 noon, Houma Police were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Prospect Blvd. in reference to a traffic accident. During the investigation, it was reported that one of the subjects involved in the accident exited their vehicle with a firearm and pointed it at the other party involved threatening to shoot them.

As the investigation continued, officers contacted the subject with the firearm and identified him as Jermaine Diggs, 23 years old of Cherbourg Street. Officers retrieved a fully loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol from Diggs and immediately placed him into custody.

Jermain Diggs was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm. Diggs bonded out on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.