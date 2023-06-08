Houma man wanted on drug charges arrested

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that a Houma man wanted on narcotics related charges since March 22, 2023, has been captured. Robert Lee Allen, 34, is currently in custody in Terrebonne Parish.

On June 5, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that Robert Lee Allen was in custody at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, in Lake Charles, La, after being apprehended by the US Marshall’s Office. Allen was arrested on several outstanding warrants which included charges of Distribution of CDS I (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, stemming from an investigation completed by the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Allen was originally released as a wanted person on March 22, 2023, and managed to remain at large until his capture. On June 7, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office transported Allen back to Terrebonne Parish, where he is jailed on a $437,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the US Marshall’s Office for their outstanding work in the capture of Robert Allen. “It truly makes me proud to know that we have such a great working relationship with all agencies, whetherlocal, state, or federal. Regardless of the agency, men and woman of these departments are constantly answering the call for not only their communities, but for the people of Terrebonne, and for that, I am grateful.”

