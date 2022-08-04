Houma man, woman arrested on multiple felony charges, including theft of a motor vehicle

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man and woman in connection with a disturbance complaint, that led to the theft of a motor vehicle. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Bryan Kelly Wright and Tara Michelle Heigl on multiple felony related charges associated with the investigation.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm, Patrol Deputies responded to an address in the 4600 block of Highway 311, where they contacted a victim who reported the incident. Through the investigation, Deputies learned that the victim was visiting a friend in the 700 block of Collins Street, where the female offender was present at the residence. While there, Wright came to the residence armed with a machete, and engaged into a verbal argument with the victim. The argument led to a physical confrontation, where the victim was struck with the flat side of the machete, causing minor injuries to his forehead and lip. The victim reported that Wright forced him to relinquish possession of the vehicle to him, against his will, and departed the residence in the vehicle.

As Deputies continued the investigation, the vehicle description was given out to additional TPSO Deputies and other local authorities. Deputies later located the vehicle traveling in West Terrebonne Parish, and conducted a stop of the vehicle, locating Wright and Heigl as the only occupants of the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, Deputies located indicators of Illegal Narcotics, which led to the discovery of Methamphetamines, Marijuana, prescription pills, and other drug related items, inside the vehicle. Deputies took Wright and Heigl into custody.

Both offenders were later booked and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, in connection with the investigation.

Bryan Kelly Wright, 48, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Extortion, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS, and Possession of Marijuana. Wright remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Tara Michelle Heigl, 35, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Principal to Extortion, Possession of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS, and Possession of Marijuana. Heigl remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

The vehicle was returned to the victim, who is recovering from minor injuries associated with the incident.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to praise the outstanding efforts of the Patrol Division, for their quick response and thorough investigation.

ALL ARRESTED PERSON ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.