Houma Men Arrested in Disturbance Case: Firearms, Narcotics, and Ongoing Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Houma men on charges, stemming from a disturbance complaint investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Kaleb Michael Cooks, 26, and Elbert Jamaal Moore Jr, 23, were arrested for multiple criminal offenses as a result of their involvement in the investigation.

On February 25th, shortly before 5:30 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to an address in the 100 block of Mall Circle, in response to a report of a disturbance at a residence. When Deputies arrived, they learned further details of the disturbance, which indicated that Cooks and Moore were both involved in a disturbance with a male victim. Deputies discovered that Cooks and Moore were attempting to leave the residence, after information surfaced that they were in possession of several firearms used in the disturbance, but were located moments later when the vehicle was stopped by Authorities. At the time of the stop, one male occupant fled the scene on foot and was unable to be apprehended.

Through further investigation, Deputies learned that the victim was threatened by Cooks and the male believed to have fled the area, who were in possession of at least one rifle and a handgun, used in the disturbance. It was later discovered that Moore was present at the time of the disturbance and may have been responsible for the ownership of the weapons used in the incident.

Deputies continued to investigate the incident, which resulted in a search of the vehicle, by warrant, and the discovery of at least one rifle, one handgun, and multiple rounds of live ammunition, which were believed to have been used in the crime. Authorities also discovered multiple bottles of a narcotics-based substance within the vehicle at the time of the search.

Deputies later arrested Kaleb Michael Cooks, 26, of Houma, on charges of Illegal Carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS V, and Aggravated Assault with a firearm. Kaleb Cooks remains jailed on a $125,000 bond by local judges.

Deputies later arrested Elbert Jamaal Moore Jr, 23, of Houma, on charges of Illegal Carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS V. Elbert Moore Jr. remains jailed on a $75,000 bond by local judges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Deputies do an incredible job when dealing with the dangers of their day-to-day encounters. I can’t say enough about how amazing this Division is, and the level of safety they provide for our community.”