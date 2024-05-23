Houma men arrested on drugs and weapons charges, after vehicle pursuit through the eastside of Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of pair of Houma men for numerous traffic, illegal drugs, weapon possession, and resisting an officer related charges, after an attempted traffic stop led Authorities on a vehicle pursuit through areas on the Eastside of Houma. Kenneth Juan Terrell Brooks Jr, 22, and Jason Hernandez, 17, were taken into custody on a multitude of charges connected to the incident.

Shortly after 3pm, on Wednesday, Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies encountered a vehicle in the area of Woodlawn Ranch Road, after Deputies witnessed suspicious behavior by the driver, in addition to traffic violations. As Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver proceeded to drive erratically at high rates of speed, as he attempted to evade capture. A short time later, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Patrol Division of the Houma Police Department, who joined in the pursuit. As Deputies continued their attempts to stop the vehicle, Authorities witnessed an object thrown from the front passenger window, which was clearly determined to be a handgun. A short time later, the driver intentionally disregarded a red light at the intersection of Oaklawn Drive and Grand Caillou Road, which led to a crash with an innocent driver, resulting in the injury and hospitalization of the vehicle’s three occupants, at a local hospital.

Shortly before the pursuit ended, the driver made an intentional attempt to strike a Houma Police Department vehicle, before driving into the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of Grand Caillou Road. Shortly after turning into the parking lot, Authorities witnessed a second firearm thrown from the vehicle, just before the driver made an erratic driving maneuver which resulted in causing a crash with a TPSO unit. The crash led to a TPSO Deputy being injured and hospitalized, as a result of the incident. The driver fled the vehicle on foot, and was apprehended a short time later. The additional occupants of the vehicle remained inside, and were quickly taken into custody.

As Deputies continued their investigation, the driver was identified as Kenneth Juan Terrell Brooks Jr., 22, of Houma, who was found to be an unlicensed driver, as well as a recently released convicted felon in the State of Louisiana, for charges related to violence toward law enforcement personnel. The front seat passenger was identified as Jason Hernandez, 17, of Houma. TPSO Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation, which led to the search of the vehicle and the arrest of Brooks and Hernandez.

At the completion of the search, Authorities recovered the two discarded weapons, live ammunition matching both weapons, over 54 grams of Marijuana, close to 10 illegal THC vape pens, multiple types of Drug paraphernalia linked to the distribution of illegal drugs, and almost $500 in cash.

Kenneth Brooks Jr. was arrested for charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Proper equipment required on vehicles, Driver must be licensed, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Negligent Injuring (4 counts), Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I (2 counts), and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Brooks was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and remains jailed on a $400,000 bond, by local judges.

Jason Hernandez was arrested on charges of Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Illegal possession of a handgun by a person under 18, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I (2 counts), and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Hernandez was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, by local judges.

The injured driver and occupants of the vehicle struck by Brooks are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The Deputy injured during this incident is also recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The additional passenger within the vehicle was investigatively determined to not be linked to the crimes, and was later released from custody. The identity of the occupant will not be released.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Houma Police Department for their assistance in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet would also like to commend the actions of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, and the Houma Police Department for their quick response and apprehension of these dangerous offenders.

Soignet said, “We understand that the apprehension of violent suspects can be a very dangerous situation, but more often than not, law enforcement accomplishes this with little or no affect on the general public. Our local protectors did an amazing job in this case, under some very dangerous circumstances. Our hearts are with the innocent people who were injured during this senseless act, and we will do everything in our power to ensure justice is achieved for our residents.”

ALL ARRESTED ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY