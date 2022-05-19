Houma Parent Arrested for Battery of a School Teacher

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma man has been arrested in connection with a Battery of a School Teacher investigation, that occurred at a local high school.

On May 18, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a local high school, where they learned that the victim, a local high school teacher and coach, was allegedly the victim of a battery committed by a parent of a student at the school. Deputies learned that the parent approached the teacher while on school grounds, allegedly to discuss a situation involving their child. The incident led to a physical exchange, where the teacher suffered minor facial injuries as a result of the attack. Terrebonne Deputies learned of the identity of the parent and made attempts to contact him without success.

On May 19, 2022, Michael Edwin Rodrigue, 48, of Houma was taken into custody after turning himself into authorities in the presence of his attorney. Michael Edwin Rodrigue was arrested for Battery of School Teacher, and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where the bond was set at $20,000.

Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind parents that situations involving our children are often emotional and utilizing School Administrators as a way to voice concerns related to teachers, can help to avoid unnecessary situations.