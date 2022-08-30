Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”

For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.

On August 29, 2022, agents with the Houma Police Narcotics Division, Louisiana State Police and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the following subjects per warrant as a result of this investigation:

Charleston Turner – 19 yrs. old of Polk Street, already incarcerated on other charges by TPSO, was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

Ajonte Howard Sr. – 30 yrs. old of Mall Circle was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

Zackeahus Short – 27 yrs. old of Ravensaid Drive was arrested Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying Firearm

Jahiem Howard – 20 yrs. old, already incarcerated in St. Charles Parish on unrelated charges, was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity

Jhyrin Matthews – 23 yrs. old, already incarcerated in TPCG, Pattern of Street Gang Activity –

Ahmyri Davis – 24 yrs. old of Rebecca Plantation Blvd was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

Sapphire George – 21 yrs old of Rebecca Plantation Blvd, was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

The above-mentioned subjects were charged and either transported or remained in jail to await bond or court.