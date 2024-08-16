Houma Police Department makes arrest for recent vehicle burglary

On August 14, 2024, Officers conducted a follow-up regarding a vehicle burglary that occurred on August 8th on Morningside Dr. The suspect, identified from security video as Tymone Scoby, was located in a vehicle leaving his residence on Railroad Ave. Upon contacting Mr. Scoby, he initially provided a false name and then attempted to flee on foot. After a short pursuit, Mr. Scoby was tased and subsequently arrested.

He was transported to Chabert Medical Center for treatment and, after being discharged, was taken to TPCJC. Mr. Scoby was booked for Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Resisting an Officer.