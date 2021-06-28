Houma Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

The Houma Police Department is currently working on the homicide of Emmitt Carr Jr. (19 years old of Isabel Street) and asks that anyone with information contact the HPD at (985) 873-6371 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at (800) 743-7433.

On 6-26-21 shortly after 8 p.m., Houma Police responded to the 2600 block of Isaac Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male, later identified as Emmitt Carr Jr, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, investigators learned there was a “splash” party on Isaac Street where several people attended. As the party continued the crowd began to disperse and several shots were fired. Emmitt Carr Jr was struck multiple times, transported to a local medical facility where he had to be transported to an out-of-town facility for additional treatment.

On 6-27-21 during the early morning hours, Houma Police learned Emmitt Carr Jr died as a result of his injuries. At this point, investigators are requesting that anyone with information who attended the “splash” party contact the Houma Police Department. Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to identify the suspect(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.