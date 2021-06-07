Houma Police investigating several vehicle burglaries

From HPD:

The Houma Police Department is currently investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on the Eastside of Houma, as well as the Westside of Houma.

Houma Police would like to encourage residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items from within at the end of the day. At this point, Houma Police Detectives are reviewing video surveillance footage in the neighborhoods and attempting to identify any suspect(s) responsible.

At this point, it’s being reported that various firearms, electronic devices, cash and other various items of value are stolen. In the event, a resident recognizes they are a victim, we encourage you to contact the Houma Police Department or your local law enforcement agency immediately. Anyone with surveillance footage should contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 and they will be directed to the Investigative Services Division.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.