Houma Police: Man wanted for 8-year-old’s murder arrested

Houma Police:

The Houma Police Department would like to announce the arrest of Davanta Verrett, who was wanted for the murder of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant in March of this year.

On this date during the early morning hours, Houma Police received information from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office that a law enforcement agency within the Gulfport, MS area had just apprehended Davonta Verrett. At this point, he was taking into custody and arrested per warrant. Davanta Verrett will be held in Gulfport, MS awaiting extradition to Houma, Louisiana.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank its law enforcement partners across the Gulf Coast who worked diligently to apprehend Verrett. We would also like to extend a special thanks to Bayou Region Crimestoppers for constantly partnering with local law enforcement in efforts to bring criminals to justice.

