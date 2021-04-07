Houma Police seeking public assistance in locating wanted man

The Houma Police Department would like to ask for assistance from the public in locating Charles Corteaux 35 years old as he is wanted for several outstanding felony warrants.

At the present time, there are warrants for Corteaux’s arrest for the following charges False Imprisonment with a weapon, Resisting an Officer, Terrorizing, Forgery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited Dwelling, Aggravated Flight, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Unauthorized Use of Moveable, Armed Robbery and Aggravated Flight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.