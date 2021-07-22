Houma Police: Suspect accused of forcing child relatives to ‘engage in sexual acts,’ arrested on multiple counts of rape

On July 21, 2021, the Houma Police Department arrested Lekiya Allen, 24 years of age, for three counts of First Degree Rape.

The arrest was a result of an extensive investigation that was conducted by detectives that lead back to several incidents that occurred when Allen was between the ages of 17 and 19 years old.

The investigation revealed that the suspect forced three family members who were under the age of 13 at the time to engage in sexual acts against their will. An arrest warrant was applied for and issued on July 21, 2021, for three counts of first-degree rape. Allen was then located and taken into custody without incident and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.