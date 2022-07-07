Houma resident one of 12 arrested by LDWF agents for DWI on the water over the holiday weekend

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4.

On July 2, agents arrested:

Christopher L. Cupp, 58, of Ball, on the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish.

Bryan A. Noland, 45, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Assumption Parish.

On July 3, agents arrested:

Adam Kertz, 47, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish.

Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

Dennis Bussell, 54, of Orange, Texas, on the Old Sabine River in Calcasieu Parish.

Peter M. Janise, 22, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish.

On July 4, agents arrested:

Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake D’Arbonne in Union Parish.

Dustin L. Crowe 33, of Denham Springs, on the Blind River in Livingston Parish.

Jeremy Blanchard, 45, of Pierre Part, on the Belle River in Lower St. Martin Parish.

Paul Bergeron Jr, 61, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Lower St. Martin Parish.

Kip Robichaux, 59, of Houma, on the Houma Navigational Canal in Terrebonne Parish.

Corey J. Angelle, 43, of Breaux Bridge, on the Atchafalaya River in Upper St. Martin Parish.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.