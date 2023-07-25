Houma shooting on Westside Blvd. leaves one injured

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred yesterday in the area of Alma Street and Westside Blvd, shortly after 7:00pm.

Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies responded to reports of a shooting, where they discovered at least one person shot on scene. Terrebonne Parish Detectives quickly became involved in the investigation and were able to develop information which led to the apprehension of a suspect, during a traffic stop performed by the Patrol Division, shortly after the incident.

The victim in the case was transported to an out of area hospital, where he is in stable condition and recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and ongoing investigation that the Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to resolve, and the identities associated with the investigation are not being released at this time.

More details will be released as they become available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information or knowledge of the incident to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (985)876-2500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.