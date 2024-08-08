Houma teen arrested for shooting his brother

On August 7th, 2024 at approximately 4:20 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Isabel Street.

Upon arrival officers found that the victim was a 30-year-old male, and he received a gunshot to the leg and was transported by family to a local medical facility.

The suspect, identified as Colby Jackson, 17 years old, remained on scene and was taken into custody without incident. The investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were brothers, and a family dispute occurred between the two of them. During the altercation the suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim, striking him in the leg.

The suspect was then booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Obstruction of Justice and Aggravate 2nd Degree Battery.

The investigation is ongoing and further details may be released later.

The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.