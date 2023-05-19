Houma teen fires gun into crowd of people, striking 55-year-old bystander, according to Houma Police

On May 18, 2023 at approximately 6:00pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Smith Lane.

Upon arrival officers located a 55-year-old male suffering with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was then transported via ambulance to a local medical facility for treatment and is expected to fully recover.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, Jordan Esteve, 19 years old, was involved a verbal altercation with a group of individuals. Esteve, as he was standing a short distance away, pulled a handgun and started firing into the same group of individuals that he was arguing with. As Esteve was firing into the crowd, he struck a 55-year-old bystander that was working on his vehicle. Esteve then fled the area but was located and taken into custody without incident in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Esteve was then booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for 6 counts of attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Presently this is still an active investigation and further details may be released at a later date.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.