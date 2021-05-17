Houma woman accused of human trafficking, impersonating a teenager and child pornography, among other charges

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Terrebonne Parish detectives began an investigation in reference to an adult female pretending to be a teenage female on multiple social media websites.

Detectives made contact with the person reporting this matter and was informed that the suspect, Angela Lirette, created a profile of this juvenile and made contact with several teenage males. Lirette allegedly made contact with several different teenagers pretending to be the juvenile. During some of these online conversations there were nude photos of the female juvenile sent to these boys; furthermore, Lirette scheduled dates for the boys to meet the juvenile without her knowledge. The juvenile was forced into sexual encounters by Lirette. According to the information provided to detectives, Lirette also had a sexual relationship with one teenage boys.

During this investigation detectives received information and evidence that supports the allegations made against Lirette. On Thursday, May 13, 2021, detectives made contact with Lirette, she was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she was questioned.

After further investigation Angela Lirette, 39, 405 Westside Blvd. Houma, La. was arrested for Human trafficking, Online Impersonating, Indecent behavior with a juvenile, Cruelty to juvenile second degree, Pornography involving juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a minor. Lirette was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she was booked on the above charges.

Lirette remains in jail on a 1 million dollar bond.

This case remains under investigation and more charges are subject to follow, anyone with information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish detectives, (985)876-2500.