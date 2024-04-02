Houma woman arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma woman, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Heather Renee Billiot, 31, of Houma, was arrested for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

On April 1, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned information in reference to a possible sexual relationship between a 31-year-old female, and a juvenile male over the age of 15, while investigating a connected complaint. The information identified Billiot as the perpetrator, and also indicated that she was sexually involved with a male juvenile. Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were made aware of the information, and began an investigation into the allegations, which was confirmed through interviews of Billiot and the juvenile.

Through further investigation, SVU Detectives were able to substantiate through evidence that a sexual relationship was occurring, and also determined additional information which led to the confirmation of the incident taking place.

SVU Detectives placed Heather Renee Billiot under arrest for the charge of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Billiot was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she remains jailed on a $10,000 bond by local judges.

The identity of the victim in this case is not being released due to the nature of the investigation, and has been remanded to the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives did an amazing job bringing a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and removing a serious offender from our streets.”