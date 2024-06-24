Houma woman pleads not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, others

Latonya Harris, who is accused of torturing her teenage daughter, pled not guilty in court this morning in Houma.

Harris is formally being charged with attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile and domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

This case was reported by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in May. The 15-year-old girl was allegedly burned by her mother, raped and shot by her mother’s boyfriend, Terrence Washington. Soignet stated that after shooting the girl twice, the couple and the victim left for Texas with the teen and a 10-year-old girl child in the car, the sister of the victim. The crimes were discovered during a traffic-related investigation by the Baytown Police Department, in Texas.

Terrence Washington remains jailed at the Harris County Detention Center on charges connected to crimes in Texas without bond.

