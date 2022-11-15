On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56-year-old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation has revealed that for an unknown reason the suspect discharged a firearm into the house where Menard resided and struck her. The suspect then fled the area and has not yet been identified. The motive for the shooting is unknown as the investigation is in the infant stages and further details will be released at a later date and time.

The Houma Police Department would like to ask that anyone with information to please contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.