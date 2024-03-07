Houma women wanted for numerous felony-related thefts

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a set of twin females responsible for numerous felony related thefts, throughout several local Terrebonne based businesses.

​Sheriff Soignet confirmed that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies have responded to numerous theft investigation complaints at local Terrebonne Parish based businesses over the last 12 months, which have resulted in Jorday Neykole Willams, 29, of Houma, and Jornay Neykole Williams, 29, of Houma, being developed as suspects. The sisters are known for entering business, and committing high dollar thefts of items, before leaving prior to police arriving.

​TPSO Deputies have continued to compile evidence in the theft investigations linking the twins as suspects, though they have managed to evade capture up to this point.

Jornay Neykole Williams is currently wanted for 4 outstanding arrest warrants related to Theft offenses, comprised of 2 felony charges and 2 misdemeanor charges.

Jorday Neykole Williams is currently wanted for 5 outstanding arrest warrants related to Theft offenses, comprised of 2 felony charges and 3 misdemeanor charges. Jorday is also wanted for 2 outstanding arrest warrants for Failure to Appear offenses, one of which is connected to a Home Invasion investigation.

​Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of these offenders to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.