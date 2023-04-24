HPD: 16-year-old shot, killed; investigation ongoing

On April 24th, 2023 at approximately 3:00p.m. the Houma Police Department responded to shooting in the 2600 block of Payne Street.

As the officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old male who was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the shooting.

At the present time the investigation is in the infant stages and, the suspect nor the motive have been developed as of this time.

Further details will be released at a later date as the investigation develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.