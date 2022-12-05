HPD: Arrests made in Vehicle Theft case; Juvenile arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

On December 2, 2022 the Houma Police Department was contacted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where they advised an investigation into similar incident mentioned below and a suspect(s) were taken into custody.

Investigators from both agencies worked jointly which led to the apprehension of these individuals. The investigation revealed a firearm reported stolen during the below mentioned car theft was used in shootings investigated by both agencies.

In regards to the December 1st incident where gunshots were fired, an arrest has been made on a 15 year old male and more arrests may follow. The Juvenile has been charged with two counts felony Theft relating to the stolen vehicles and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Currently the Hyundai Elantra has been recovered and the 2022 Toyota Corolla has been linked to the juvenile and has been recovered by the Lafourche Parish S.O. as it was abandoned. The Chrysler 300 appears to be unrelated to the other two and is also still missing and is believed to be in the New Orleans Metro area.

Further details may be released at a later date and time.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish S.O. for their assistance with this investigation as another example of the great working relationship between the agencies.

The original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/vehicle-thefts-linked-to-incident-in-mulberry-neighborhood/