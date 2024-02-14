HPD evacuates Main Branch Library

Terrebonne Girls Soccer, Vandebilt Boys Soccer advance to semifinalsFebruary 14, 2024
UHN Election Board Announces Election for All Tribual Council SeatsFebruary 14, 2024
The Houma Police Department responded to a call at the Main Branch Library where as a person was threatening to harm themself. The building was evacuated and a safety search of the building as conducted. After further investigation this was found to be a prank call and will be turned over to detectives for further investigation as to the origin of the call.