HPD evacuates Main Branch Library

The Houma Police Department responded to a call at the Main Branch Library where as a person was threatening to harm themself. The building was evacuated and a safety search of the building as conducted. After further investigation this was found to be a prank call and will be turned over to detectives for further investigation as to the origin of the call.
Mary Ditch
