HPD: Gun, drugs found in suspect’s car following vehicle pursuit

After a vehicle pursuit and crash off the roundabout at the intersection of New Orleans Blvd., officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and approximately $800 cash in a 24-year-old suspect’s car.

From HPD:

On February 6th , 2021 at approximately 7:45p.m. a member of the Houma Police Department K-9 division attempted to conduct a traffic stop that resulted in numerous charges.

As the officer was on patrol, the suspect vehicle was observed to have improper lighting on his license plate at which time the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Emergency lights were then activated and the suspect refused to stop. The suspect vehicle which was identified as a 2011 Honda Accord sped off North on

New Orleans Blvd exceeding the posted speed limit and disobeying all traffic controls. As the suspect entered the roundabout at the intersection of New Orleans Blvd he struck the raised curb causing the vehicle to lose tire pressure and strike a fence. As responding officers approached the suspect they demanded that the

suspect exit the vehicle and the suspect then disobeyed the officers and again drove off in an attempt to evade them. As the suspect approached Hwy 316 he turned left traveling West, driving on three flat tires.

The suspect eventually stopped in the 2000 block of Hwy 316 (Bayou Blue Rd) and was taken into custody without further incident and he was identified as Jude Leboeuf 24 years old.

A search of the vehicle lead to the recovery of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $800 cash.

As a result of the investigation Leboeuf was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for the charges of Aggravated Flight, Hit and Run, Possession of A firearm by a Convicted Felon, No Seat Belt, Expired MVI, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses and Holding For Other Agencies on an unrelated warrant.