HPD identifies teen victim in Monday’s shooting

At this time our agency would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Sidney Nelson Jr., 16 years old, as he has been identified as the victim of this tragic homicide. Nelson was a native of Raceland and student at Central Lafourche High School.

Our investigators have been working tirelessly as we attempt to bring closure for his family and our community. We would like to ask if anyone has information pertaining to this investigation to contact the Houma Police Department.

Further details will be released at a later time.

Original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/hpd-16-year-old-shot-killed-investigation-ongoing/