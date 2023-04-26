HPD identifies teen victim in Monday’s shooting

Red Cross builds local partnerships to foster disaster resilience in Terrebonne Parish
April 26, 2023

At this time our agency would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Sidney Nelson Jr., 16 years old, as he has been identified as the victim of this tragic homicide. Nelson was a native of Raceland and student at Central Lafourche High School.

 

Our investigators have been working tirelessly as we attempt to bring closure for his family and our community. We would like to ask if anyone has information pertaining to this investigation to contact the Houma Police Department.


 

Further details will be released at a later time.

 

Original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/hpd-16-year-old-shot-killed-investigation-ongoing/

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

April 24, 2023

HPD: 16-year-old shot, killed; investigation ongoing

Read more