HPD investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on Grand Caillou Road

On September 19, 2023, at approximately 9:55pm the Houma Police Department responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash with injuries in the one thousand block of Grand Caillou Rd.

Upon arrival officers located a 23-year-old Hispanic male identified as Axel Ulloa suffering from what was to be fatal injuries as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Ulloa was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a light-colored full-size truck traveling south on Grand Caillou Rd at a high rate of speed. After striking the victim, the suspect vehicle continued South on Grand Caillou and failed to return to the scene.

We have attached a photo of the suspect vehicle, and we are asking Anyone with information to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.