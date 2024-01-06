HPD investigating homicide on Barataria Ave

At the present time, the Houma Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on January 6th, 2024 in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, at the nightclub Club Thirsty.

The victim is a 39-year-old male of Alabama who died as a result of several gunshot wounds.

Two subjects got into an altercation in the parking lot and one subject pulled a gun and shot the other. The suspect was identified as Christopher Boutwell, 39 years old of Alabama. He was located and arrested for one count of second degree murder without incident. The victim and the suspect were coworkers in town for work.