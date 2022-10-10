HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved in the incident which occurred in the parking lot of the local business. Detectives arrested Mr. Trey M. Bryant, a 26-year-old male who resides in Thibodaux, La for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Detectives also secured arrest warrants for Trequan Woodside 19-year-old male from Gray, Louisiana, and Noel Malik Naverro aka “Nino” a 19-year-old male from Houma, Louisiana for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

The Houma Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Woodside and Mr. Naverro.