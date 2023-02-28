HPD make arrest on Lafayette Street for intent to distribute heroin and crack

On February 27, 2023 at approximately 5:00 am the Houma Police Department executed a search warrant at the address of 1102 Lafayette Street in reference to illegal narcotics.

After several months of investigation a search warrant was executed at the address of 1102 Lafayette St, Apt. 12, the residence of Javal Green (BM 45 years old) who was arrested for three outstanding warrants in reference to distribution of CDS I (Heroin) and a separate warrant for probation violation. Based on the search warrant that occurred on February 27, 2023, Javal Green was additionally charged with Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, Possession. of a firearm by convicted felon, Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession with intent to distribute CDS II (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Drug paraphernalia and Transactions involving drug proceeds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.