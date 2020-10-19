HPD: Man arrested for attempted murder following incident that led to vehicle crashing into school’s fence

On 10-17-20 during the afternoon hours, Houma Police responded to the area of Acadian Drive and Elysian Drive in reference to a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, it was also reported that an accident occurred near the intersection of Oaklawn Drive and Acadian Drive where a vehicle crashed into the fence of Oaklawn Jr. High School. Upon observing the vehicle, it was discovered that it was unoccupied.

As the investigation continued, it was reported occupants in the vehicle that crashed into the fence and occupants in a white SUV met on Acadian Drive. Shortly thereafter, shots were fired from the SUV at the subjects in the tan colored vehicle. The white SUV began chasing the tan colored vehicle, which crashed into the fence and the occupants fled, but were located shortly thereafter.

During the investigation, Houma Police identified the shooter from the white SUV as Kenneth J. Brooks-18 yrs old of Paris Lane. Houma Police learned both subjects met on Acadian Drive to fight. During the meeting, Kenneth Brooks pulled a weapon and began shooting at the occupants of the tan vehicle. Later during the day, Kenneth Brooks was located on Paris Lane and arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Firearm and Reckless Operation of a Vehicle. He was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed to await bond or court.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.