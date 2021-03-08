HPD: Man arrested for using counterfeit money at local business

On March 8, 2021 at approximately 5 a.m., Houma Police Department officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Grand Caillou Road in reference to a subject passing a counterfeit $100 bill at the business.

Upon arrival, officers began searching for the suspect and located him at nearby casino gambling. Officers made contact with the suspect and attempted to detain him, but the suspect was able to push the officer away and fled from the business. After a brief foot pursuit, the officer deployed his department issued TASER and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect was searched and found to have a .45 caliber Taurus semiautomatic handgun concealed under his outer clothing in a tactical vest. The suspect was secured in handcuffs and identified as Jormichael James, 31 years old.

James was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked for the charges of Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest with Force of Violence.