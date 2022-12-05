HPD: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement

On December 4th, 2022 at approximately 11:30am the Houma Police Department responded to a local medical facility where a victim arrived with a gunshot injury to the abdomen.

The victim was found to be a 46 year old male and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Upon arrival officers learned that the incident had occurred in the 100 block of New Orleans Blvd at which time officers responded and located the crime scene.

The investigation revealed that there was some type of disagreement that took place between the victim and his brother-in-law Damian Fitch, 27 years old. During the argument, Fitch brandished a firearm and started shooting in the direction of the victim. As the shots were fired, the victim was only shot one time in the abdomen and the suspect discharged the weapon until it was empty of ammunition. The victim was then able to get the gun from the suspect and at that point the suspect fled from the scene.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Fitch for one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.