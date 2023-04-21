HPD: Man who alleged he was shot in a drive-by, actually shot himself in the leg

On April 21st, 2023 at approximately 11:00am the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block of Grand Caillou Rd. Upon arrival officers located the victim Leo Kimber, 20 years old, suffering from a gunshot to the leg. Kimber was then transported via ambulance to a local medical facility for his injuries where he was treated and is expected to fully recover.

Kimber alleged that he was walking in a local neighborhood when he was approached and shot by suspects that were in a passing vehicle. After further investigation and reviewing the video surveillance of the business, officers determined that the suspect shot himself while seated within a vehicle in the back seat. At the time he discharged the firearm, the vehicle was occupied by multiple occupants, and they could be seen jumping from the vehicle in panic as he had just shot himself. Kimber is then seen jumping from the vehicle and limping into the business as his associates abandoned him in the parking lot and fled in the vehicle.

While on scene, the driver of the vehicle Breanna Williams returned and verified that Kimber had shot himself while inside of her vehicle and not shot while walking on the side of the road as he alleged.

As a result of the investigation Leo Kimber was charged with Illegal Discharge of a Weapon and Filing a False Police Report.

Breanna Williams was charged with one count of Obstruction of Justice.

This investigation is ongoing and further details may be released at a later date.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.