HPD needs assistance identifying suspect vehicle involved in July shooting

The Houma Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public with identifying the persons and vehicles depicted in the attached video. This is related to the homicide that occurred near the intersection of Naquin and Main Street on July 1st, 2022.
As seen in the video the 3 suspect vehicles pull into the driveway to the left of the home and leave immediately after the shooting. The Houma Police Department would like to ask that anyone with information on the vehicles and the persons responsible for the murder of Robert Mitchell to please contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371. If you wish to remain anonymous you are encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.