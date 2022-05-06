HPD Responds to Joni B’s Bar Shooting, Seeking Public Help

On May 6th, 2022 at approximately 12:40 a.m. the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot at Joni B’s Bar located at 319 Howard Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officers located a 30-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshots and the victim was transported via ambulance to a medical facility. At the present time, the victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The investigation has revealed that there was some type of verbal disturbance that was taking place within the bar between the victim and an unidentified subject. As the two were arguing an unidentified suspect shot the victim for an unknown reason and fled the area in an unknown direction.

The investigation is in the early stages and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.