HPD responds to threat at Start Corporation

October 12, 2023
October 12, 2023

On October 10, 2023, at approximately 1:42pm the Houma Police Department responded to a complaint of threats at the Start Corporation located at 235 Civic Center Blvd.


 

An employee of START learned of a threat that was being made on the facility by an ex-employee Gregory Trosclair, 40 years old, against the facility. The investigation revealed that there was an exchange of information between a current employee identified as Meghan Boudreaux, 31 years old, and Trosclair as a plot to cause harm was being planned. As a result, the facility was placed into a lockdown status until this could be resolved.

 

Both Gregory Trosclair and Meghan Boudreaux were taken into custody without incident, and each were charged with one count of Terrorizing.

Houma Police Department - Press Release
