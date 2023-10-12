HPD responds to threat at Start Corporation

On October 10, 2023, at approximately 1:42pm the Houma Police Department responded to a complaint of threats at the Start Corporation located at 235 Civic Center Blvd.

An employee of START learned of a threat that was being made on the facility by an ex-employee Gregory Trosclair, 40 years old, against the facility. The investigation revealed that there was an exchange of information between a current employee identified as Meghan Boudreaux, 31 years old, and Trosclair as a plot to cause harm was being planned. As a result, the facility was placed into a lockdown status until this could be resolved.

Both Gregory Trosclair and Meghan Boudreaux were taken into custody without incident, and each were charged with one count of Terrorizing.