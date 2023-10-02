HPD seeking help to identify subject

October 2, 2023
October 2, 2023

The Houma Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the subject depicted in this photo. This subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a vehicle burglary which occurred at a local business.


Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Houma Police Department - Press Release
