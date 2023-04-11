HPD seeking information in Raymond Street shooting

On April 10th, 2023 at approximately 12:00 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street.

Upon arrival officers located a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was then transported via ambulance to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation revealed that as the victim arrived on Raymond Street, he was approached by the suspect who was driving a light-colored Nissan Rogue and began to shoot at the victim. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and has not yet been identified and the motive is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.