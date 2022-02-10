HPD Seeking Public Assistance Following Shooting at Joni B’s Lounge

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman released that around 1:00 a.m. on February 10, Houma Police was dispatched to Joni B’s Lounge, 217 Howard Avenue, in reference to a shooting.

While responding, it was reported that several shots were fired and two subjects were struck. One victim suffered injuries to the face and the other suffered injuries to his lower extremities. Both victims were transported to a local medical facility to be treated for the injuries. Both victims sustained severe injuries and are listed in stable condition.

At this point in time, Houma Police detectives are investigating the incident and would like any assistance from the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.