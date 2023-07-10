HPD seeking suspects who caused damage to Houma Skate Park

Houma man arrested for Attempted Armed RobberyJuly 10, 2023
Currently the Houma Police Department is conducting an investigation into the recent damage to the skatepark. We are asking for assistance from the public to identify the persons responsible for causing the damage and have attached photos of the suspects.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.