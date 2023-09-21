HPD: Suspect arrested in fatal hit and run

On September 21, 2023 the Houma Police Department, after further investigation, identified and arrested the suspect responsible for the death of Axel Ulloa.

The Houma Police Department received information on the identity of the suspect as being Jared Coates, 29 years old.

After further investigation officers learned that the suspect was traveling South on Grand Caillou Rd. when he struck the victim and he intentionally fled the scene. Investigators located the suspect vehicle which was identified as a 2013 Ford F-150 and found that the damage was consistent with the damage caused by the crash. Upon locating the vehicle investigators also found that the suspect had started to repair the truck as well.

The suspect Jared Coates was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Coates was charged with Obstruction of Justice, Reckless Operation and Hit and Run causing serious bodily injury or death.

The Houma Police Department would like to extend our deepest heartfelt sympathies to the family of Axel Ulloa as they deal with this tragedy. We would also like to thank everyone that contacted our agency providing information as we attempted to identify the suspect.